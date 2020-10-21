Ullmann Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Ullmann Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 144.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $359,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 202,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,555,000 after acquiring an additional 8,245 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 822.1% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,590 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $938,000. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,210,000.

Shares of MTUM stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.16. 582,829 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.01. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.