Ullmann Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Ullmann Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 6.8% of Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 319.5% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.06. 5,403,285 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.65.

