Ullmann Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,560 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Ullmann Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,560 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,559,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 253,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 78,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 399.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 29,159 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $60.14. 1,060,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,350,570. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.44 and a 200 day moving average of $54.24. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $36.03 and a 52 week high of $62.15.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

