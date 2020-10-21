Ullmann Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,677 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Ullmann Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,677 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for 1.1% of Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.16. The stock had a trading volume of 221,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,344. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.77. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $42.81 and a 1-year high of $81.43.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.