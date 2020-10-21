Ultra Price Tops $0.0987 on Top Exchanges (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. During the last week, Ultra has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. Ultra has a market cap of $27.58 million and $559,183.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra token can currently be bought for $0.0987 or 0.00000765 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12,893.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.96 or 0.02070469 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001234 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000083 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $78.63 or 0.00609848 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

EDC Blockchain [old] (EDC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003425 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 279,611,740 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

Ultra can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

