United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $37.83

Shares of United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $37.83 and last traded at $37.83, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.83.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UDIRF. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of United Internet in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Commerzbank cut United Internet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Internet in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.43. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter. United Internet had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.83%.

About United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF)

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

