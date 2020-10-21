USD Coin Market Cap Hits $2.79 Billion (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. One USD Coin token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00007774 BTC on popular exchanges including Korbit, OKEx, SouthXchange and Kucoin. USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.79 billion and $621.67 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, USD Coin has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.22 or 0.03065653 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00042339 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000045 BTC.

USD Coin Profile

USD Coin (CRYPTO:USDC) is a token. It launched on May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 2,797,628,548 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,789,234,807 tokens. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io.

USD Coin Token Trading

USD Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Crex24, Hotbit, Coinsuper, FCoin, CoinEx, Korbit, Poloniex, Coinbase Pro, SouthXchange, Kucoin, OKEx and CPDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

