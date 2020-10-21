USDK Price Tops $1.00 (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. USDK has a market capitalization of $28.60 million and $18.77 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDK token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00007777 BTC on exchanges including Coinall, OKCoin and OKEx. During the last seven days, USDK has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007791 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00232291 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00084284 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00032341 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.88 or 0.01305520 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000208 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00145141 BTC.

USDK Token Profile

USDK was first traded on June 3rd, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 tokens. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink.

USDK Token Trading

USDK can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Coinall and OKCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

