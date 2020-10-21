Utrust Price Down 12.7% Over Last Week (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. One Utrust token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000855 BTC on exchanges. Utrust has a total market capitalization of $49.35 million and $4.15 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Utrust has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00034825 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007799 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006170 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00005058 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $565.73 or 0.04411435 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00029429 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.14 or 0.00281826 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Utrust Token Profile

Utrust (UTK) is a token. Its launch date was December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust. The official website for Utrust is utrust.com. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Utrust

Utrust can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars.

