V-ID Price Tops $0.99 (VIDT)

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 21st. One V-ID token can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX. V-ID has a market cap of $45.71 million and $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, V-ID has traded 65.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get V-ID alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00034688 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007776 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006107 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005009 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $567.34 or 0.04411861 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00029313 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.21 or 0.00273785 BTC.

V-ID Token Profile

V-ID is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 57,563,931 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,317,527 tokens. V-ID’s official website is about.v-id.org. The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain. The official message board for V-ID is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6.

V-ID Token Trading

V-ID can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V-ID should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy V-ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for V-ID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for V-ID and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.