Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 206,072 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 317.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 18.4% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $40.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.67. The firm has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.82.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.16. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $68.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.71.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

