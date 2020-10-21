Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $328.89 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) to post $328.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $333.06 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $325.00 million. Valley National Bancorp reported sales of $261.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Valley National Bancorp.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $327.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS.

VLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $10.50 to $9.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.79.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 809,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,542,000 after buying an additional 123,996 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 527,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 16,076 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $649,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 100,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLY stock opened at $7.63 on Wednesday. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $12.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

