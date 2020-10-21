Valvoline (VVV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $516.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.47 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. Valvoline’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Valvoline to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VVV stock opened at $19.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.92 and its 200 day moving average is $18.90. Valvoline has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $23.90.

In other news, CMO Heidi J. Matheys sold 5,000 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $104,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 32,136 shares in the company, valued at $673,249.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 9,092 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $200,024.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,881 shares of company stock valued at $795,574. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VVV has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Valvoline in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

