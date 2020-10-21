VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:PPH)

VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NYSEARCA:PPH) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 2,127 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,070% compared to the average daily volume of 98 call options.

NYSEARCA:PPH opened at $62.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.49 and a 200-day moving average of $61.89. VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF has a 52 week low of $46.90 and a 52 week high of $68.02.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $692,000. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 213.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 16,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 11,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,869,000.

