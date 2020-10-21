Vast Resources (LON:VAST) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.17

Shares of Vast Resources PLC (LON:VAST) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.17 and traded as low as $0.17. Vast Resources shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 1,026,739,915 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $22.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.17 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.19.

About Vast Resources (LON:VAST)

Vast Resources plc explores for and develops mineral projects in Sub-Saharan Africa and Eastern Europe. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, molybdenum, zinc, and tungsten deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Manaila Polymetallic mine in northern Romania; 25.01% interest in Pickstone-Peerless gold mine in Zimbabwe; 80% interest in Baita Plai Polymetallic mine in Romania; 29.41% interest in Blueberry project; and 23.75% interest in Eureka Gold Mine in Zimbabwe.

