Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. Sells 7,316 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,286 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 7,316 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 4.2% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 15.1% in the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 6.9% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,228,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Amazon.com by 20.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,600 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $68,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 31.0% during the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.2% during the third quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 223 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. 57.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN stock opened at $3,217.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,611.37 billion, a PE ratio of 123.68, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,195.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,828.92.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total value of $2,478,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,042,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,650.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,440.47.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

