VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $3,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRSN. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in VeriSign by 15.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign in the third quarter worth $33,000. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in VeriSign by 39.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in VeriSign by 8.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,569 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign in the third quarter worth $2,875,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VeriSign stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.03. 5,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,766. The company has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.90. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.77 and a 1 year high of $221.30.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32. The firm had revenue of $314.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.43 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO George E. Kilguss III sold 29,008 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.63, for a total transaction of $6,371,027.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 195,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,045,942.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.69, for a total value of $132,217.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,946,576.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,716 shares of company stock valued at $18,070,412. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VRSN shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded VeriSign from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. VeriSign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.75.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

