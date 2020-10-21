Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,138 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth about $283,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Netflix by 6.6% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 860 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Netflix by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,400 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $11,201,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,787,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $575.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $534.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $530.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. CSFB reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Netflix from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $515.18.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $525.42 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $265.80 and a 1-year high of $575.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $508.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $466.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 1,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.57, for a total transaction of $719,129.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,307,171.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel David A. Hyman sold 26,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $13,531,370.58. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 38,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,223,306.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,305 shares of company stock valued at $76,108,030. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

