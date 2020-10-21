Viacoin (VIA) Trading 0.6% Higher Over Last Week

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00001401 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $4.16 million and approximately $248,474.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Viacoin has traded up 0.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.52 or 0.00409542 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00009653 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 191.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000036 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003366 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003369 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,171,490 coins. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Viacoin

Viacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

