VIG Achieves Market Cap of $2.01 Million (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. VIG has a market cap of $2.01 million and approximately $3,312.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIG token can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VIG has traded down 26.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VIG alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12,884.88 or 0.99930654 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00041162 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.79 or 0.00587815 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00004487 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.31 or 0.00746972 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00097422 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00005056 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004137 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

VIG Token Profile

VIG is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 686,365,767 tokens. The official website for VIG is vigor.ai. VIG’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VIG

VIG can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.