VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,972 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in VMware by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,688 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,534 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

Shares of VMW stock opened at $149.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.00 and a fifty-two week high of $173.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.83.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. VMware had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 27.92%. VMware’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of VMware from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, August 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of VMware from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.08.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 14,450 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $2,051,177.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,027 shares in the company, valued at $17,179,782.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 12,000 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total transaction of $1,694,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,037 shares of company stock worth $4,708,857 in the last quarter. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.