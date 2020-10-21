Volvo AB (STO:VOLV.B) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Volvo AB (STO:VOLV.B) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is SEK 177.27.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 204 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 220 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a SEK 210 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group set a SEK 176 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a SEK 120 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Get Volvo alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is SEK 144.10. Volvo has a fifty-two week low of SEK 123.40 and a fifty-two week high of SEK 171.30.

Volvo Company Profile

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Volvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.