VoteCoin Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (VOT)

VoteCoin (CURRENCY:VOT) traded 114.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. VoteCoin has a total market cap of $27,952.33 and approximately $21.00 worth of VoteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VoteCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Crex24. In the last week, VoteCoin has traded 125.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $61.89 or 0.00482566 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00062044 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00045661 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000082 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000760 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. VoteCoin’s total supply is 108,982,000 coins. VoteCoin’s official website is votecoin.site. VoteCoin’s official Twitter account is @vote_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VoteCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VoteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VoteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VoteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

