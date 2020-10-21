VSE (VSEC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect VSE to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.50. VSE had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $168.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.00 million. On average, analysts expect VSE to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ VSEC opened at $31.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 0.89. VSE has a 1 year low of $13.83 and a 1 year high of $41.14. The company has a market capitalization of $347.97 million, a PE ratio of 315.13 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.75%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VSEC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of VSE from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VSE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of VSE in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management Group, Aviation Group, and Federal Services Group. The Supply Chain Management Group segment offers sourcing, acquisition, scheduling, transportation, shipping, logistics, data management, and other services to assist its clients with supply chain management.

