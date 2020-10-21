Wagerr Trading Up 14.9% This Week (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. Wagerr has a total market capitalization of $7.54 million and $12,217.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wagerr coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0386 or 0.00000301 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Wagerr has traded 14.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00003909 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001339 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000025 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 55.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00008205 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000077 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About Wagerr

Wagerr (CRYPTO:WGR) is a coin. It was first traded on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 216,836,545 coins and its circulating supply is 195,456,931 coins. Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wagerr

Wagerr can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

