WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) Stake Cut by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 368,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 53,101 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.12% of WEC Energy Group worth $35,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 34.0% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 21,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 5,486 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 15,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 17.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the third quarter worth $339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WEC traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.42. 27,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,640,580. WEC Energy Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.01 and a fifty-two week high of $109.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.49.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.6325 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 70.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WEC shares. Argus raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.42.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 14,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $1,376,419.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,996.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

