Wedbush Lowers Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target to $110.00

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Wedbush from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Signature Bank from $140.00 to $117.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. CSFB initiated coverage on Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Signature Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.87.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.11. 17,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,133. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.86. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $68.98 and a 12 month high of $148.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.68.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.16). Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 26.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Signature Bank by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 60,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,847,000 after buying an additional 23,869 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 52,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 1.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 13.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 316.2% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 12,331 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Further Reading: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.