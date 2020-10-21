Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for RENAULT S A/ADR (RNLSY)

RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS: RNLSY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/14/2020 – RENAULT S A/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Renault SA designs, manufactures, markets and repairs vehicles. It primarily offers passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; electric vehicles; sports vehicles and power train components. The company’s brand name consists of Renault, Dacia and Renault Samsung Motors. Renault SA is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

10/8/2020 – RENAULT S A/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

10/7/2020 – RENAULT S A/ADR had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

10/3/2020 – RENAULT S A/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/2/2020 – RENAULT S A/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $5.75 price target on the stock.

9/8/2020 – RENAULT S A/ADR is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS RNLSY opened at $5.68 on Wednesday. RENAULT S A/ADR has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $11.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of -47.29 and a beta of 1.53.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

