Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WBT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. CL King started coverage on shares of Welbilt in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBT. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Welbilt in the first quarter worth about $988,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Welbilt by 33.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Welbilt by 60.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 189,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 71,600 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Welbilt by 16.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 93,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 13,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Welbilt by 8.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,828,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,380,000 after purchasing an additional 140,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

WBT stock opened at $6.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Welbilt has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $19.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $949.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.75 and a beta of 1.96.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. Welbilt had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Welbilt will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

