Western Digital (WDC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect Western Digital to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Western Digital has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at 0.45-0.65 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $0.45-0.65 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Western Digital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $41.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.72 and a beta of 1.49. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.70 and a 200 day moving average of $40.73.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Cowen lowered their price target on Western Digital from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Western Digital from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Western Digital from $70.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Western Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.56.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

