Westwood Holdings Group (WHG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.88 million for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 3.08%.

Get Westwood Holdings Group alerts:

WHG stock opened at $11.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 10.07 and a current ratio of 10.07. The company has a market capitalization of $93.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.09 and a beta of 1.32. Westwood Holdings Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $31.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.43 and a 200-day moving average of $15.26.

In related news, CEO Brian O. Casey bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.36 per share, for a total transaction of $113,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,170 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,691.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Westwood Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwood Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.