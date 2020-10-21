Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.52 EPS

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.89 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS.

NYSE:WGO traded down $6.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.39. 3,106,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,222. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Winnebago Industries has a fifty-two week low of $16.94 and a fifty-two week high of $72.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 2.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. This is an increase from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 13.95%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WGO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Sidoti upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on Winnebago Industries from $61.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.63.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

