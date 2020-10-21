Wownero (WOW) Price Reaches $0.0355 on Major Exchanges

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded up 27.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 21st. During the last week, Wownero has traded down 26.3% against the dollar. Wownero has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and $283,705.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wownero coin can now be purchased for about $0.0355 or 0.00000276 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007791 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00232291 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00084284 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00032341 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.88 or 0.01305520 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007774 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000787 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000040 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Wownero Coin Profile

Wownero is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 35,593,128 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wownero is wownero.org.

Wownero Coin Trading

Wownero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wownero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

