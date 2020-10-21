Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Price Tops $12,859.08 on Exchanges

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 21st. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.38 billion and $106.10 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can now be purchased for about $12,859.08 or 0.99997900 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network and IDEX. Over the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00041017 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00004490 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00030731 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00125741 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000063 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Wrapped Bitcoin's total supply is 107,336 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin's official website is wbtc.network.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

