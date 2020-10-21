Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) will report $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Xcel Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.10. Xcel Energy posted earnings of $1.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will report full year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Xcel Energy.

NASDAQ:XEL remained flat at $$71.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1,823,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,205,736. Xcel Energy has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $74.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.28.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

