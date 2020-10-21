Xeris Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:XERS)

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 2,707 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 70% compared to the average daily volume of 1,592 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,889,000. Sessa Capital IM L.P. lifted its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 4,172,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,099,000 after purchasing an additional 940,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,749,000 after purchasing an additional 682,050 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP acquired a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,116,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $931,000. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xeris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of XERS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,531. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $9.69. The stock has a market cap of $242.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.92. The company has a current ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.10. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 435.27% and a negative net margin of 2,037.97%. The company had revenue of $1.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 million. Research analysts anticipate that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on XERS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub cut Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine cut Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.