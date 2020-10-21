YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,288 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 2.9% of YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. FAI Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 909.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Stifel Nicolaus cut Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.93.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $144.55 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.95.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

