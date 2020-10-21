Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $570,000.00

Analysts forecast that Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) will announce sales of $570,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Kindred Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $300,000.00 to $840,000.00. Kindred Biosciences posted sales of $1.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 48.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will report full-year sales of $41.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $40.80 million to $42.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $40.30 million, with estimates ranging from $2.50 million to $78.09 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kindred Biosciences.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.77 million. Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 69.69%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KIN. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Kindred Biosciences from $25.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kindred Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Kindred Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

In other Kindred Biosciences news, Director Denise Bevers sold 12,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $62,665.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 143,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIN. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 38.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 123.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $56,000. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ KIN opened at $4.14 on Wednesday. Kindred Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $11.93. The stock has a market cap of $162.98 million, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.34. The company has a current ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

