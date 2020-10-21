Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) will report sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.45 billion and the lowest is $1.40 billion. Patterson Companies posted sales of $1.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full year sales of $5.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.49 billion to $5.56 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.73 billion to $5.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Patterson Companies.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Patterson Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on PDCO shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $27.50 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.63.

In related news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 3,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $78,023.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies during the second quarter worth about $447,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 187,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 88,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 192,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDCO stock opened at $26.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Patterson Companies has a 12-month low of $12.93 and a 12-month high of $30.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 67.10%.

Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

