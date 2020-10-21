Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2020 // No Comments

Wall Street analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) will report sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.45 billion and the lowest is $1.40 billion. Patterson Companies posted sales of $1.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full year sales of $5.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.49 billion to $5.56 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.73 billion to $5.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Patterson Companies.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Patterson Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on PDCO shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $27.50 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.63.

In related news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 3,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $78,023.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies during the second quarter worth about $447,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 187,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 88,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 192,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDCO stock opened at $26.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Patterson Companies has a 12-month low of $12.93 and a 12-month high of $30.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 67.10%.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

Featured Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Patterson Companies (PDCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply