Zacks: Analysts Expect Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) to Post $0.41 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report earnings per share of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Gentex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.39. Gentex reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentex will report full year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gentex.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $229.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.36 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 16.26%. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was down 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Gentex from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered Gentex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.13.

Shares of Gentex stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,711. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.13. Gentex has a one year low of $19.48 and a one year high of $31.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is 28.92%.

In other Gentex news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 23,700 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $664,785.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,355,014.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 3,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $77,430.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,040 shares in the company, valued at $775,332.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,700 shares of company stock worth $897,075 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Gentex by 9.8% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 253,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,533,000 after purchasing an additional 22,680 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 439.2% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 293,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,558,000 after acquiring an additional 238,888 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 4,293.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 58,996 shares in the last quarter. AXA acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,388,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

