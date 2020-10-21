Zacks: Analysts Expect Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Warner Music Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Warner Music Group will report full year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.83). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.63. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Warner Music Group.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WMG traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.64. 366,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,367. Warner Music Group has a 1-year low of $26.94 and a 1-year high of $34.76.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music-based content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of recorded music created by such artists.

Recommended Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Warner Music Group (WMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.