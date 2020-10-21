Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) to Announce $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) will report earnings per share of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Visteon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.59. Visteon posted earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Visteon will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $4.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Visteon.

NASDAQ VC traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.75. The company had a trading volume of 230,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,031. Visteon has a 1-year low of $38.69 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.77 and a beta of 2.03.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

