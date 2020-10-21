Zacks: Brokerages Expect Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) to Post $1.63 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) will report earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Global Payments’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.75 and the lowest is $1.47. Global Payments reported earnings per share of $1.70 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full year earnings of $6.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.96 to $6.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.31 to $8.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Global Payments.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho started coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Global Payments from $191.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $201.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Global Payments from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.85.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 7,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.90, for a total transaction of $1,263,477.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,263.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $85,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,423.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,436,788. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,452,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,501,000 after buying an additional 725,797 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 441.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 651,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,516,000 after acquiring an additional 531,201 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the second quarter valued at about $61,284,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 18.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,795,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,541,000 after purchasing an additional 281,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 53.2% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 537,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,574,000 after purchasing an additional 186,687 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $174.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.27. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $105.54 and a twelve month high of $209.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

