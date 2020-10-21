Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) will report sales of $53.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings. The Hackett Group posted sales of $72.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full-year sales of $224.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $224.82 million to $224.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $245.30 million, with estimates ranging from $244.00 million to $246.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Hackett Group.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $52.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.29 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HCKT shares. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Shares of The Hackett Group stock opened at $13.31 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.25. The Hackett Group has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $18.90. The stock has a market cap of $400.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.60, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is 48.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in The Hackett Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,781,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 37,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 14,396 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

