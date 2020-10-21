Zacks: Brokerages Expect Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) to Announce -$0.27 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) will announce ($0.27) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Virgin Galactic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.25). Virgin Galactic reported earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virgin Galactic will report full-year earnings of ($1.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($1.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.21). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Virgin Galactic.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

Virgin Galactic stock traded down $2.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.44. 20,861,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,403,465. Virgin Galactic has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $42.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 0.36.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Virgin Galactic (SPCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.