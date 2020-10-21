Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Vonage’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Vonage posted earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 250%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vonage will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vonage.

Shares of VG stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.96. 1,707,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,434,447. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -73.06, a PEG ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Vonage has a fifty-two week low of $4.18 and a fifty-two week high of $12.98.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

