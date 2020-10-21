Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.07 Billion

Analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) will announce sales of $1.07 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.07 billion and the highest is $1.08 billion. Zebra Technologies reported sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full year sales of $4.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.15 billion to $4.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zebra Technologies.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.13. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.02 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZBRA shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $309.00 price target on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $302.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.00.

In other news, SVP Bill Burns sold 5,371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.67, for a total value of $1,582,672.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,701.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total transaction of $2,132,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,229,880.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,174 shares of company stock valued at $10,987,914 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,120,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,317,000 after buying an additional 31,215 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,233,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 208.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,340,000 after purchasing an additional 19,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA stock opened at $294.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.30. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $150.06 and a 52 week high of $300.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 1.53.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

