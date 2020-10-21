ZEON Network (ZEON) Price Hits $0.0009

ZEON Network (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 15% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. One ZEON Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Hotbit, BitMart and IDEX. During the last seven days, ZEON Network has traded 26.3% lower against the dollar. ZEON Network has a market capitalization of $22.08 million and $95,390.00 worth of ZEON Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007791 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00232291 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00084284 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00032341 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $167.88 or 0.01305520 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000208 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00145141 BTC.

About ZEON Network

ZEON Network’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,631,716,490 tokens. ZEON Network’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network. ZEON Network’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZEON Network’s official website is zeon.network. The Reddit community for ZEON Network is /r/ZeonNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZEON Network Token Trading

ZEON Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, P2PB2B, BitMart and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZEON Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

