Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report issued on Monday, October 19th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.86. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.13 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZION. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.19.

Shares of ZION stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.80. The company had a trading volume of 19,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,653,879. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.62. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $52.48.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 7.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS.

In related news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 15,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $557,010.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 94.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 170.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter worth $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter worth $64,000. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

