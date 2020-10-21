Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) to announce earnings per share of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Zynex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. Zynex also reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynex will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Zynex.

ZYXI stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.77. The stock had a trading volume of 503,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,199. Zynex has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.96. The company has a market cap of $477.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.73 and a beta of 0.60.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

